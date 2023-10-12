Weston McKennie has successfully reclaimed his place in the Juventus team, despite initially being encouraged to depart the club during the last transfer window. The American faced challenges in the previous season and experienced a less than successful loan stint at Leeds United, which resulted in Juventus listing him for transfer.

However, he displayed impressive form during the pre-season and has now become a consistent starter for the Juventus squad. This remarkable turnaround marks a significant change in fortune for the former Schalke 04 player. McKennie has expressed his unwavering commitment to Juventus, asserting that he never had any intention of leaving the club.

McKennie says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Sometimes football is strange. I really wanted to stay in Turin to be able to demonstrate that I was still capable of making a difference at this level. During the preparation, I worked very hard. I’m not the type to hide when criticism or doubts about me come, on the contrary, these things motivate me even more. Now I’m happy to have given some answers.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie is enjoying a remarkable turnaround at the club, but he knows it is not over yet, so he must maintain his level of performance to stay in the team.

Juve has a very competitive squad and McKennie deserves credit for finally proving to Max Allegri that he is one of the players the gaffer can trust to do well for the team.