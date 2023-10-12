Weston McKennie has shed light on his relationship with teammate Timothy Weah, as both of them compete for the same role at Juventus. Weah was signed by Juventus in the last transfer window, and he was initially expected to be the club’s first-choice right wing-back.

At the start of the season, Weah assumed that role, impressing the manager during the preseason. However, in recent games, McKennie has been deployed in that position, while Weah finds himself on the bench. This unexpected change is attributed to the manager’s desire to capitalise on McKennie’s versatility and reinforce the midfield.

Such a situation could potentially lead to jealousy and conflict between the two American players, as McKennie’s gain appears to come at the expense of Weah. Nevertheless, McKennie has now affirmed that there is no animosity between them, and their relationship remains strong.

McKennie said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The relationship with Weah? Tim and I are, first and foremost, great friends, and we get along well both on and off the pitch. These are not words of circumstance. Everyone is genuinely happy with the other’s successes. There is no jealousy between us. We also have a special connection on the pitch and it was very nice to both start Saturday in the derby. I hope this can be repeated often.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie and Weah are professionals who understand that the manager makes the final call on who starts a game.

We expect them to stay as friends while individually working very hard to get chances to play for the club as often as possible.