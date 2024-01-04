Weston McKennie has openly discussed his future, emphatically stating that it lies with Juventus after successfully rediscovering his form at the Allianz Stadium.

The midfielder had departed the club on loan during the second half of the previous season following a less-than-impressive first half. His stint at Leeds United proved unsuccessful, as the club faced relegation from the Premier League.

Upon his return to Juventus in the summer, McKennie encountered an uncertain future, with the Bianconeri initially open to the idea of selling the American player. Despite these challenges, McKennie has demonstrated resilience and determination, fighting his way back into a prominent role within the Juventus team. Now, he is unequivocal in expressing his desire to continue his career at the Allianz Stadium.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The future? I just want to stay here, contribute as much as I can and achieve something that I haven’t achieved here yet, which is to win the championship. It’s something I think we all want to do. Put Juventus back at the top where they belong. I just want the team to win and achieve that plan A now, which is to qualify for the Champions League and win the championship.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie has had a remarkable turn around at Juve this season and shows why no player should give up.

He has fought back to become relevant, and we expect him to sign a new contract at the club soon.

If we do not act fast, another team could show interest in his signature and add him to their squad.