Weston McKennie has spoken about the upcoming match between Juventus and Inter Milan, insisting they are ready to go for all the points.

Juve and Inter meet to distinguish themselves on the league table, as the outcome of the game will decide who will be at the top of the standings next week.

Inter will stay on top if they win the game and open a longer gap between them and Juve, who are second in the standings now.

Juventus will top Inter with a win, albeit by just a single point, making the game interesting.

McKennie acknowledges the difficulties that they will face ahead of the game and reveals, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus-Inter is a truly important match. It must be said that here in Italy all the matches are very competitive, and even more so the match against Inter this year even more so given the standings and given that Serie A is the most important competition we play. It will be a fascinating challenge.

“If we manage to win this match, if we manage to take the three points, we will return to the top of the standings. But the point is that all the other matches after will also be fundamental. Because if you take the lead afterwards you have to stay in command. Juventus is ready for this challenge, to try to win.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie, like every Juventus player, knows the importance of winning the game.

We do not know which players Max Allegri will field in the fixture, but one certain thing is that everyone who plays must be in their best form. Otherwise, we can forget about getting a result from that fixture.