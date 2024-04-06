Weston McKennie endured racial abuse from a small number of Lazio fans during the Coppa Italia match against Juventus this week.

The American midfielder was targeted during the semi-final first leg in Turin, prompting Lazio to face potential punishment for the behaviour of their fans.

Racism has unfortunately resurfaced in Serie A in recent weeks, highlighted by Juan Jesus’ allegations that Francesco Acerbi racially abused him during a match between Inter Milan and Napoli.

Despite the allegations, the Inter Milan defender was found not guilty and faced no punishment, a decision not universally accepted.

Following the incident involving McKennie during the Coppa Italia game, a report from Football Italia suggests that such acts are driving further changes.

Authorities are reportedly strengthening punishments for racism and enhancing vigilance to identify perpetrators during upcoming Serie A matches.

The objective is to identify and penalise as many perpetrators of racism as possible, potentially leading to bans from attending games, with the hope of deterring others from engaging in similar behaviour.

Juve FC Says

Racism has been a big problem in Italian football for a long time, but the latest recurrence of the menace is a big deal and has to be dealt with.

The most important thing is for the authorities to continue showing their seriousness in tackling the situation.