Weston McKennie’s football journey took an unexpected turn after he was sent on loan to Leeds United by Juventus during the latter part of the previous season.

Unfortunately, his presence wasn’t sufficient to help Leeds United maintain their Premier League status, and he subsequently returned to Juventus. At that juncture, it seemed his prospects were uncertain as he was deemed surplus to requirements.

However, a surprising twist occurred when Juventus included him in their USA tour, which ultimately proved to be a turning point in his career.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, McKennie managed to impress Max Allegri with his performances during the pre-season preparations for the current season. This positive showing has led to a change in his fortune, as he has earned a place in Juventus’ squad.

While the possibility of a transfer hasn’t been entirely ruled out before the window closes, Juventus is content with the idea of retaining McKennie if no substantial offer materialises for his signature. This indicates that his performances have been influential in securing his position within the squad, despite the previous uncertainty surrounding his future.

Juve FC Says

McKennie looked to be on a mission during the pre-season games and he clearly has worked his way into the mind of the manager at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve knows they have a decent player on their hands now and are hopeful he continues to perform well during the campaign if he stays at the club.

It would be interesting to see if a suitor will emerge to add him to their squad in this transfer window.