McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener

On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period.

The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some of the most interesting numbers and facts related to the Champions League opener.

For just the second time in their 23 appearances, the Italians lost their Matchday One fixture. The precursor was the defeat at the hands of Barcelona in 2017/18.

Interestingly, McKennie now has 11 goals for the club, with five coming off the bench. No Juventus player managed to grab as many goals as a substitute since the American’s arrival to Turin in 2020.

In his first European appearance for the Old Lady, Leandro Paredes made 102 ball touches, for than any other Juventus player in this competition since 2003/04.

At the age of 19 years and 34 days, Fabio Miretti became the second youngest player to start a Champions League match for the Bianconeri. The record holder remains current Milan boss Stefano Pioli who started for Juventus in September 1984 at the tender age of 18 years 335 days.

Finally, Leonardo Bonucci equaled Gianluca Pessotto’s record by featuring for Juventus in 10 UCL campaigns. But he remains behind his former comrades Giorgio Chiellini (12), Alessandro Del Piero (12) and Gianluigi Buffon (15).