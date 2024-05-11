Weston McKennie has named AS Roma legend Francesco Totti as his idol, after the former Azzurri star spent his entire career at the same club.

Totti is one of the few one-club men who was incredibly talented and could have joined other clubs.

His dedication to AS Roma made him a role model for many players, and McKennie also closely followed his career.

The American is enjoying a resurgence at Juventus this season after being placed on the transfer market at the end of the last campaign.

McKennie is now one of the most reliable players in the Juve squad, and when asked who his idol was in Italian football, he said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I’ve always liked Francesco Totti, but always go Juve. His loyalty to Roma throughout his career and his way of playing were special. It’s not easy to stay at the same club.”

Juve FC Says

Totti is a legend to most fans of football growing up, as he was a superb player in real life and also a legend in the computer games FIFA and PES.

McKennie must have heard his name so many times, as most of us did while growing up.