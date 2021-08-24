McKennie not in Allegri’s plans and can be sold before this transfer window closes

Weston McKennie is set for a Juventus exit just one season after joining the Bianconeri from Schalke 04.

The American was one of the club’s most impressive players in the last campaign in which they managed to get into the top four on the last day of the season.

Several players underperformed under Andrea Pirlo, but McKennie was one of the players who impressed for them under the former midfielder.

The club was so happy with him that they took up the option of making his initial loan deal permanent during the campaign.

However, the return of Massimiliano Allegri meant he had to be ready to impress a new manager.

While some members of the Juventus squad played for their countries in the summer, the American was available for preseason.

He would have felt like he has done enough to impress Allegri, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia reporting that the midfielder has been informed that he can leave.

He wants to stay and could remain, but he risk not playing as much as he wants if he remains at the club beyond this campaign because he is not in the plans of Allegri.

The report then said Premier League club, Aston Villa has the strongest interest in his signature now.