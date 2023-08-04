At the beginning of this summer, Weston McKennie was deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus due to his disappointing loan spell at Leeds United. However, the club surprised many by including him in their tour of the United States.

During the tour, McKennie showcased excellent performances and emerged as one of Juventus’ standout players in their pre-season matches in the USA. His displays during the tour have seemingly changed the club’s perspective on his suitability for the team.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Weston McKennie is now being considered an important player in the squad again. Although he is still available for transfer, his impressive performances during the tour have improved his standing within the team.

If no club ends up signing him before the transfer window closes, Juventus is prepared to integrate him back into the squad and give him a significant role when the regular season commences. This suggests that McKennie has managed to redeem himself and convince the coaching staff that he can contribute positively to the team’s efforts.

Juve FC Says

McKennie was on a mission during the tour of his country and it is hard to sideline him at the club now.

We have struggled to sign a new midfielder in this transfer window and he might be our answer to that problem if we keep him in the group.

He has shown he can be a key player and now has to stay consistent to become a regular in the team.