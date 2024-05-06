Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie wasn’t satisfied with last night’s 1-1 draw against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Gleison Bremer replied to Romelu Lukaku’s early opener, and neither side was able to score afterwards despite a flurry of chances on both ends of the pitch.

The Bianconeri could have booked their place in next season’s edition of the Champions League with a win in the capital.

Nevertheless, the draw puts them ever closer towards achieving their main goal of the season. Yet, McKennie was far from pleased with the final outcome.

“We are not happy with this result. We needed a victory,” insisted the American midfielder in his post-match interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“Our hard work as a team stands out more than the fun aspect of the match.”

On another note, the former Schalke man attributes the team’s poor results to mental exhaustion.

“We arrived mentally exhausted in this second part of the season. We hadn’t taken playing at Juventus for granted. It’s just that we arrived tired.”

Finally, the USMNT international discussed his future, revealing that his agent is in talks with the club’s management.

“I have one year left on my contract, and my agent is in talks with Juventus directors. I would definitely love to stay at Juventus.

“I think we will have the same objectives. We want to win the Scudetto, and bring Juventus back to their glory days.

“This team has a winning history, we want to return to being protagonists in the Champions League too.”