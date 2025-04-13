Juventus are already close to reaching the finish line and signing a new contract with Weston McKennie, but Federico Gatti isn’t anywhere near close to penning a renewal.

The Bianconeri are looking to resolve several contract situations before the end of the season, including Dusan Vlahovic’s. The Serbian’s deal will expire in June 2026, so unless he signs an extension in the coming months, he’s expected to be placed on the transfer list.

The same goes for McKennie, whose current contract will also expire next year. But while the Serbian’s situation is engulfed with mystery, the Texan’s future is much clearer at this stage, as he appears set to remain in Turin.

According to Calciomercato, the versatile star is only one step away from signing a new contract that will tie him to the Bianconeri until June 2028. The deal is also expected to include a slight salary adjustment.

Moreover, the source claims the two parties only have one detail to sort out before making their agreement official. They are reportedly negotiating an automatic renewal clause for another year.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

On the contrary, there are still several question marks regarding Gatti’s future at the club.

The defender is currently tied to the club with a contract running until the summer 2028, so this might not be an imminent concern for the club.

Nevertheless, the two parties were previously planning on extending their collaboration until 2029, but the talks between the management and his agent have stalled recently.

So as things stand at the moment, Juventus are reportedly open to selling Gatti if they receive an offer worth 30 million euros next summer.

The report adds that former Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna could try to lure the defender to Napoli.

The Italy international is reportedly liked by Antonio Conte, but it remains to be seen if the latter will stay with the Partenopei or consider a return to Juventus.