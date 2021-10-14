McKennie plays 90 minutes for the USA in fitness boost for Juventus

Weston McKennie returned to action for the USA against Costa Rica yesterday in a good fitness boost for Juventus.

The midfielder had given his club an injury scare when he missed the USA’s match against Panama.

NBC Sports had reported that he picked up an injury against Jamaica, which forced him to miss the match against Panama.

However, it has turned out to be less than first feared and Tuttomercatoweb reports that he played for 90 minutes as the USMNT came from behind to beat Costa Rica 2-1.

The midfielder was greatly missed in the match against Panama as the USA slumped to a 1-0 defeat.

His return to the team inspired them to beat Costa Rica and he would now be available to Juventus for their match against Roma this weekend.

With Rodrigo Bentancur returning late from the international break and Adrien Rabiot self-isolating because of covid-19, McKennie could get another chance to play for Juve.

The American has not enjoyed this campaign like the last one, as he is still adjusting to Max Allegri’s tactics.

He scored and impressed under Andrea Pirlo’s more adventurous tactics last season.

However, he has struggled to replicate that form in Allegri’s more pragmatic approach to the game.

Time will tell if he can make the adaptation and if that doesn’t happen, the Bianconeri could offload him.