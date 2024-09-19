Weston McKennie was offered to Aston Villa as part of Juventus’ bid for Douglas Luiz, but he declined the move to the Premier League club. Some reports suggest he wanted Juventus to pay him off instead.

Despite Juve utilising other players and signing Luiz, McKennie was deemed surplus to requirements.

The American midfielder has been a key player for Juventus over the past few seasons, but the club has sought to offload him in the last two summers.

Each time, McKennie has managed to bounce back and secure a place in the squad. His loyalty was evident this summer when he rejected a move to Villa.

According to Calciomercato, Villa was prepared to offer him €3 million per season, but McKennie chose to stay at Juventus, where he earns €2.5 million per season.

He even extended his contract by an additional year, through 2026, because he enjoys life at the club and wishes to remain in Turin.

Juve FC Says

McKennie must love to be a Juventus player because he has had two summers when the club told him he must leave.

Each time he stays and wins over his manager again, perhaps the time has come to offer him a long-term contract.