While the early signs suggested that the player will join the group of exiles at Continassa, it appears that Juventus are welcoming Weston McKennie back into the fold in open arms.

The 24-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2020 and has been blowing hot and cold ever since. Last January, he joined Leeds United on loan, but his forgettable spell ended in the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

This undesirable outcome sabotaged the Bianconeri’s plans, as they were hoping to collect some cash from the player’s sale.

On Monday, the USMNT star joined the club’s pre-season preparations and will take part in the upcoming United States tour.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus are banking on McKennie to make the most of the US tour from a promotional perspective.

The Texan is a major star in his home nation, so leaving him in Turin would be ill-advised.

However, the midfielder’s participation will have a significant effect on his future which currently remains hanging in the balance.

As Pavan explains, Juventus will be hoping for solid displays on the pitch during the three friendlies (against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan) which could attract suitors.

On the other hand, this could be a golden opportunity for McKennie to regain the trust of Max Allegri and win back a spot in the first squad.