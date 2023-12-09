Juventus secured a 1-0 victory over Napoli in Serie A yesterday, affirming their serious contention for the title.

Max Allegri’s team had faced a humbling defeat by Napoli in the previous season when the Partenopei were in excellent form and clinched the league title.

Leading up to the game, Juventus was in better form, and there was a sense of seeking redemption.

Despite the 1-0 scoreline, it may not appear as though Juventus fully avenged last season’s defeats by Napoli. However, the desire for payback was a motivating factor for Juventus heading into the match.

Weston McKennie disclosed that their captain, Danilo, urged the team to embark on a revenge mission on the pitch, emphasising the significance of the victory in the context of their past encounter.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Danilo spoke to us before the match and told us to face this match with one spirit of revenge after last year’s defeat and we had to demonstrate that we are a team against which Napoli cannot do what they want as happened last season. We put something more into it, we fought and we are satisfied with this victory.”‘.

Juve FC Says

We have been in top form in recent weeks and confidence was high before the game against Napoli.

It is great to know our players were keen on vengeance because our defeat to the Partenopei last season was painful, considering the rivalry we share.