Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has shared his perspective on returning to the club following his loan spell at Leeds United, likening the experience to starting anew.

McKennie’s move to Leeds was motivated by his desire to depart from Juventus, as he had struggled to find consistent form with the Bianconeri. However, his loan stint at Leeds culminated in the club’s relegation, prompting his return to Turin at the end of the previous season.

Initially, Juventus had made him available for transfer, considering him surplus to requirements. Nevertheless, they opted to include him in a tour of the United States, where McKennie’s impressive performances caught the attention of the coaching staff.

His improved showing on the tour led to a resurgence in his Juventus career, and he has now become a player that Max Allegri places trust in to deliver for the team.

For McKennie, returning to Juventus represents a fresh start and an opportunity to prove himself once again.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Returning to Juventus wasn’t easy. I left the club in a moment of crisis, so coming back is like starting from scratch. It’s a challenge that I’m ready for, however, and which I think I need at this moment in my career when I have to prove to people that I’m still there.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been one of the most improved players in our squad this season and we back the American to show us his qualities as the term goes on.

He remains a player we can trust to do well and knows he cannot return to when he performs poorly, or he will be cut out from the squad again.