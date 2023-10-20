Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has shared the story of how he was introduced to football as a child in Germany.

Growing up in the United States, where sports like basketball, baseball, and American football are more popular, McKennie didn’t have much exposure to soccer. However, his life took a turn when he traveled to Germany as a young child and was introduced to the sport there.

McKennie’s newfound passion for football led him to start playing, and he has since developed into one of the top American players in the sport. His journey from relative unfamiliarity with the game to becoming a professional player is an inspiring story.

Speaking about his first encounter with the game, the Juve midfielder said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The first time I went there (at the age of 6, ed.) I didn’t know what was waiting for me and I didn’t understand the magnitude of the thing. I remember that we were unloading the car, and there was an ambulance on the opposite side. There was a child who had broken his ankle.

“That was my first encounter with football. I didn’t know there was this sport and what it was. For me, the balls were basketball, baseball, softball. And I thought: “Wow, they kick it, it must hurt!”. So I took the softball and started kicking it (laughs, ed.). But Germany was the best thing that could have happened to me. Everyone knew each other and protected each other, like a small, big family”

Juve FC Says

McKennie has indeed become one of America’s top players, and it’s fascinating to think that he might not have pursued a career in football if not for his exposure to the sport in Germany.

As he continues to shine as a key player for our team this season, we hope he maintains his excellent performances throughout the campaign. This impressive form could potentially lead to a new contract at the club, especially considering that his current deal is set to expire next season.