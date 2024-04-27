Weston McKennie has spoken about the improvements he has made since he moved to Juventus from Schalke 04.

The Bianconeri signed the American as an all-action player, and he played as a box-to-box midfielder in the Bundesliga.

Juve is a much bigger club than his former team, and things are done differently at the Allianz Stadium compared to what he was used to in Germany.

This required him to adapt when he moved to the club, and the midfielder did just that. He is now one of the most important players at the Allianz Stadium.

Speaking about how different Juve and his former club are and what he has improved, McKennie said to ESPN:

“For me, I think the league helped me grow in more of a tactical and positional standpoint.

“I was in Germany before, and I was the workhorse still, running everywhere and trying to get into everything, maybe running 60 yards when I only needed to run 20 to get the same job done, so I think that Italy helped me out in that way, it’s a very tactical and defensive league.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie is one of our most improved players this season and he deserves credit for working hard to win back his place in the team.

His experiences in Germany and the loan spell at Leeds seem to have prepared him to work harder on the team to retain the trust of his manager.