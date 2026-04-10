Weston McKennie remains an important player for Juventus and has held that status for a considerable period, with the American consistently demonstrating his value under different managers. His reliability and work ethic have ensured that he continues to play a key role within the squad.

He is a versatile footballer who is capable of performing effectively in multiple positions when required. This adaptability has made him a valuable asset, as he is able to contribute in different tactical setups while maintaining a consistent level of performance.

Challenges and Career Setbacks

Despite his quality, McKennie’s career has not always progressed smoothly, as he has experienced both highs and lows like many professional players. There have been periods when Juventus actively explored the possibility of selling him, only for the midfielder to respond by forcing his way back into contention.

These moments have highlighted his determination and resilience, qualities that have helped him remain relevant within the squad. His ability to overcome setbacks has been a defining aspect of his time at the club.

Reflecting on a Difficult Period

According to Calciomercato, McKennie has opened up about the most difficult period of his career, identifying his injury in 2022 as a significant challenge.

“The hardest moment of my career was when I broke my foot in 2022. I couldn’t do anything, play football or walk. That’s when I realised how important my life outside of football was, because if football was the only thing in my life and I couldn’t continue, what would I do? I was devastated. I was having a good season and only got back to playing three months later, but at the same time, I enjoyed other things.”

His comments provide insight into the personal struggles players face during injuries, particularly when they are forced to step away from the game. McKennie’s experience underlines the importance of resilience and perspective, reinforcing his significance within the Juventus squad.