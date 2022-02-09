McKennie reveals the nicknames that Pirlo, Buffon and Ronaldo had given him

Although he only joined the club 18 months ago, Weston McKennie’s time at Juventus has been filled with ups and downs.

But one thing is for sure, the American is one of the most entertaining characters at Continassa, which definitely earned him the affection of his teammates.

In the summer of 2020, the young man from Texas found himself sharing the same locker room with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon. Moreover, his manager happened to be Andrea Pirlo, who is yet another football icon in his own right.

While the three legends are no longer present at the club, they appeared to have enjoyed the company of the former Schalke man, and had even come up with nicknames for him.

“Cristiano called me ‘Texas Boy’. Gigi Buffon on the other hand called me ‘Big Mac’,” revealed McKennie in an interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

“I had a couple of nicknames, Pirlo also called me ‘Texas Boy’. These were some Funny moments. “Concluded the American midfielder.

So whether it’s ‘Texas Boy’, ‘Big Mac’ or even ‘Harry Potter’, the USMNT star has no shortage of nicknames. But the most important thing is that he continues to improve on the pitch.

Following a difficult start to the year, McKennie managed to turn the page, becoming a pillar for the club once again.

This season, he has featured in a variety of positions under the tutelage of Max Allegri, scoring three Serie A goals in the process.