Versatile Juventus star Weston McKennie highlighted the traits that make Luciano Spalletti an exceptional head coach.

Following a poor start to the campaign under Igor Tudor, the Bianconeri are gradually beginning to find their feet under the Tuscan manager. They have now reduced the deficit between them and the Champions League zone to a single point after crucial wins over Bologna and Roma.

As for McKennie, he’s been playing an integral role in the ongoing uprising, with Spalletti restoring his status as an automatic starter.

Weston McKennie explains how Luciano Spalletti has been reviving Juventus

While attending an event organised by his charitable foundation (McKennie’s Magical Youth Mission), the Texan explained how Spalletti’s methods have tended to the squad’s needs.

The 27-year-old reveals that the former Roma and Napoli boss isn’t a mere tactician, but also a teacher who knows how to listen and communicate with his players.

“The victory over Roma is very important for Juventus, for us, for the fans, and for the coach,” said McKennie while chatting with members of the media (via IlBianconero). “There were some difficult moments, but now we’ve found our identity.”

“Spalletti is a great coach; he teaches us how to play and knows how to train players. I really like him. Let’s hope we get the three points against Pisa too.”

“He pays attention to the little things, the details, the things that normally go unnoticed. He speaks individually with each player. In training, he always asks everyone to make great sacrifices.”

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

McKennie has been fielded in almost every playing position on the pitch, and is currently occupying the right wing-back role. Nevertheless, he admits that he still favours his original role as a box-to-box midfielder.

“My favourite role? Being on the pitch (laughs). I like playing in the middle, as a number 8.

“I’m someone who wants to spread happiness and make my teammates smile, but on the pitch, I do my job by running and making sacrifices.”

McKennie still hoping to extend his time at Juventus

The former Schalke man is proud to have lasted at Juventus for almost six years, and he’s hoping that his agent can find an agreement with the club before his contract expires at the end of the season.

“I was talking about it with my dad before and said, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been here for almost six years!’ Turin is a very important part of my life, so I want to do everything I can for the people who live here.”

“I’m very happy to make my 200 appearances for the club, it’s an important moment for my family and for the people in America, but above all for me. It’s difficult to be here and make 200 appearances, but I did it, thank goodness!

“I’ll leave these matters to my agent. He’ll let me know how it goes, but we hope to stay here. We’ll see.”