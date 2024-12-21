Weston McKennie is one of Juventus’ most versatile players, often called upon when the team is in need of a solution in multiple roles on the pitch. While he is not typically a go-to player for the goalkeeper position, McKennie has proven time and again that he can be trusted in almost any other position.

Despite facing multiple transfer rumours and being on the verge of leaving Juventus at least twice, McKennie continues to show his value to the squad. Both under Max Allegri and now under Thiago Motta, McKennie has demonstrated his importance, and his status within the team remains strong despite initial talks of him being surplus to requirements.

The American midfielder has made his mark in Turin and is showing no signs of wanting to leave. His adaptability on the pitch is a significant asset for Juventus, and his ability to perform in a variety of positions has made him indispensable. Whether it’s playing in the midfield or covering a defensive role, McKennie’s flexibility allows the team to remain balanced and versatile, something that is crucial for a team with the demands of Serie A football. Recently, McKennie was used as a left-back, further highlighting his willingness to help the team in any capacity.

When asked about his versatility, McKennie remarked, as quoted by Calciomercato: “It doesn’t change anything; the important thing is to play. I could even play in goal. Last year with Allegri, I started as a right-back or as a midfielder. The key is to help the team. It’s easy for me to help because I have played in all positions during my career.”

McKennie’s adaptability on the field not only makes him a vital player for Juventus but also reinforces his status as a key squad member. Given his continuous contributions, McKennie undoubtedly deserves a new and longer contract. His willingness to perform wherever needed and his consistent drive toward success make him an invaluable part of the team’s future.