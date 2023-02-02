McKennie says he has always dreamed of playing in England

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie seems keen to remain in the Premier League after making a loan move to Leeds United just before the transfer window closed.

The American was sent to the EPL side for the rest of the season after they registered their interest in his signature.

The Bianconeri had used him in recent games, but McKennie is hardly an outstanding player, no matter how many times you watch him in a Juve shirt.

The black and whites hope he will do well enough in England and Leeds will make the move permanent for a fee.

Speaking after completing the transfer, McKennie said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m really excited. Obviously, you know, the winter market session is very fast. When I learned of this interest from Leeds, it was certainly exciting. Here are people I already know, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Jesse Marsch and I’m ready to go. I also felt that the cheering and atmosphere here are incredible and seeing the fans going crazy gives me an adrenaline rush. It’s something that multiplies my energy on the field ten times, so I’m very excited. It is a dream come true. In all honesty I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Premier League”

Juve FC Says

McKennie was one of our good midfielders, but he is not a player we cannot do without and the American will feel he has what it takes to succeed in England.

If he thrives, it will be good news for everyone and we can expect to make some good money from his departure in the summer.