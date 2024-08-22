Weston McKennie is like a cat with nine lives. The American has once again bounced back from the brink at Juventus.

For two consecutive summers, the club has urged him to find a new team and even excluded him from the first-team squad at one point.

This summer, Juve attempted to include him in a swap deal for Douglas Luiz, but McKennie resisted the move, creating the impression that his departure was inevitable.

Despite the club’s efforts to push him out, in true McKennie style, the former Leeds loanee held firm and has now won over his new manager.

He was reinstated to the squad for the game against Como, and he may even secure a new deal at the Allianz Stadium.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus and McKennie are close to finalising a short-term contract extension until 2026, ensuring he won’t leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is the most resilient player in our squad. He did well on the pitch last season, so he could make an important contribution to our success this term.