McKennie set to make a quicker than expected return from injury

Weston McKennie has been injured since Juventus’ Champions League Round-of-16 first leg against Villarreal in Spain.

He broke the third metatarsal bone of his left foot in that game and has been sidelined since then. He was originally expected to be out until the end of the season.

However, he seems to be recovering faster than we all expected and a new report from Il Bianconero claims he could return at the end of April.

It named Juventus’ match against Venezia at the start of May as a game he could possibly return to the team.

Juve will also play in the Coppa Italia final if they eliminate Fiorentina from the semi-final.

Juve FC Says

Juve’s remaining matches of this season are like different finals and they need to play them with that mindset.

The Bianconeri need all the players they can get to execute these fixtures and they will be happy to welcome McKennie back into the team.

The midfielder has emerged as one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men, and the gaffer will surely give him chances to play when he is available.

Hopefully, other midfielders in the team will also get serious about their contributions at this end of the season and do better than they are doing now.