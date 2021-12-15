McKennie should be available for Bologna match, but another players remains doubtful

In the absence of Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala, Juventus will surely find some difficulties to cope without their best two players upfront.

The Old Lady will travel to meet Bologna on Saturday, before hosting Cagliari on Tuesday for the final fixture of the year.

However, there could some good news for the midfield department, as one player is set to make his return this weekend.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Weston McKennie will be at Max Allegri’s disposal for the trip towards the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

The American was enjoying a positive spell before leaving the pitch injured during the Bianconeri’s losing effort against Atalanta last month.

The former Schalke man now returns to the fold, and it remains to be seen how much playing time he’ll receive upon his comeback.

On the other hand, Dejan Kulusevski’s availability remains in doubt. The Swede underwent a nose surgery last week and the club initially announced that he’ll be out of action for around seven days.

However, his recovery could take some extra days, and would then end up missing the encounter against Sinisa Mihajlovic and his men.

Juve Fc say

Even though Kulusevski hasn’t been a pillar in Allegri’s plans this season, the absence of Dybala and Chiesa should have been his major chance to prove his worth for the returning manager.

If the young winger doesn’t make it, then the team will be left with very few choices on the flanks.