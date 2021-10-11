McKennie suffers a muscle injury on international duty

Weston McKennie has reportedly suffered a muscle injury that stopped him from playing for the USA in their match against Panama.

Calciomercato reports he wasn’t even on the bench for the 1-0 defeat at the hands of their rivals.

This is because his national team had rested him after suffering a muscle strain on his right thigh.

The midfielder has undergone a test and it reveals that he didn’t suffer any significant injury and should be available to Max Allegri for the crunch match against AS Roma this weekend.

The report even claims that he is currently in Ohio where the USA team will take on Costa Rica for their next World Cup qualifying match on the 14th of October.

McKennie is an important member of the USA national team and has already gotten 26 caps for them and has 7 goals.

They sent him home halfway through the last international break for disciplinary reasons and he would be keen to make up for the lost time in this window.

He would hope to inspire them to a win in the match against Costa Rica and hope he impresses Max Allegri enough to earn a more prominent role at Juventus on his return from this international break.