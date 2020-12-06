McKennie targeting Barcelona snipe after derby win

Weston McKennie has taken scope on Barcelona in midweek after Juventus’ win over Torino yesterday.

The American bagged his first goal for the club in the derby win at the weekend when he broke into the box to level the scores.

McKennie has had to share his first-team role in the stacked Juve midfield this term, but has impressed and has shown what he can add to the squad.

While Weston offers something different in midfield to his rivals, he has so far fallen behind the ultra-impressive Adrien Rabiot this term, while Arthur has been staking a claim to be his partner.

McKennie impressed when coming off the bench however, getting in the box plenty despite being known for his defensive strengths.

He has now confirmed that we were struggling in the match, before taking aim for Barcelona in midweek where we will be looking to try and claim top spot in the group.

“It was a tough match,” McKennie said after the match (as translated by Juve’s official website). “We struggled to find our rhythm and strike the balance to get in behind their compact defensive line in the first half.

“I wanted to give my all for the team because I always think about the team above all. As for my goal, I like to get into the box, which is what I did and it paid off.

“Cuadrado and I aren’t that similar as players, but we have a fantastic understanding. We’re pumped for the Barcelona game, so we’ll do our research on them and try to understand how we can get the best possible result.”

Barcelona on the other hand lost 2-1 yesterday to lowly Cadiz, and after our performance we could well have been boosted as we go to the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

Patrick