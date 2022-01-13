McKennie top, Sandro flop – Italian news outlets hand their Super Cup ratings

What started as a promising night for Juventus, ended in the most traumatic of fashions.

During the Italian Super Cup clash, the Bianconeri took the lead through Weston McKennie’s header, but Lautaro Martinez levelled the score for Inter from the spot.

While we were all preparing ourselves for penalty shoutouts, Alexis Sanchez scored the winner for the Nerazzurri on the very last minuted of extra-time.

The Italian news outlets have given their ratings for the players involved in the match.

As for Max Allegri’s men, McKennie largely reveived the highest grades. The American scored between 6.5 and 7. Mattia Perin – who made some crucial saves – received almost similar ratings.

On the other hand, the outlets failed to agree on Giorgio Chiellini’s performance, giving him all sort of grades, varying between 5.5 and 7.

But once thing was for sure, Alex Sandro was the undisputed flop of the match, mostly receiving sub-average ratings.

Here are the full player ratings as publihsed by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport

Perin 6.5

De Sciglio 5

Rugani 5.5

Chiellini 7

Alex Sandro 4

Bernardeschi 6.5 (Arthur 5)

Locatelli 5 (Bentancur 5.5)

McKennie 6.5

Rabiot 5.5

Kulusevski 6 (Dybala 5)

Morata 6 (Kean 5)

Allegri 5.5

Corriere dello Sport

Perin 6.5

De Sciglio 5.5

Rugani 6

Chiellini 6.5

Alex Sandro 5

Bernardeschi 6.5 (Arthur 6)

Locatelli 6 (Bentancur 5.5)

McKennie 7

Rabiot 6.5

Kulusevski 6.5 (Dybala 6)

Morata 6 (Kean 5.5)

Allegri 6

Gazzetta dello Sport

Perin 6.5

De Sciglio 5

Rugani 6

Chiellini 5.5

Alex Sandro 4.5

Bernardeschi 6 (Arthur 6)

Locatelli 6 (Bentancur 5.5)

McKennie 7

Rabiot 6

Kulusevski 6.5 (Dybala 5.5)

Morata 6.5 (Kean 6)

Allegri 6.5

Calciomercato.com

Perin 6.5

De Sciglio 5

Rugani 6

Chiellini 6.5

Alex Sandro 4

Bernardeschi 6 (Arthur 6)

Locatelli 6 (Bentancur 6)

McKennie 7

Rabiot 6

Kulusevski 6 (Dybala 5.5)

Morata 6 (Kean 5)

Allegri 5.5

IlBianconero.com

Perin 7

De Sciglio 5

Rugani 5

Chiellini 7

Alex Sandro 4

Bernardeschi 5.5 (Arthur 5.5)

Locatelli 6 (Bentancur 6.5)

McKennie 7

Rabiot 5.5

Kulusevski 5.5 (Dybala 5)

Morata 6 (Kean 5)

Allegri 6