Weston McKennie is reportedly eager to make a return to the Premier League, despite experiencing relegation during his loan spell at Leeds United. The American midfielder is currently unwanted at Juventus and is keen to secure a move away from the club before the close of the current transfer window.

Under the leadership of Max Allegri, Juventus is determined to rebuild the squad and challenge for the league title in the upcoming season. As part of this process, Allegri is eager to see unwanted players, including McKennie, depart the club swiftly.

Juventus is open to offers for McKennie and there is interest in his services from Turkey, with Galatasaray reportedly showing interest. However, McKennie’s preference is to return to England, where he previously played, although there is also interest from Germany, the country from which Juventus signed him, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The player’s desire to move back to England aligns with his aspirations, but the final decision on his destination will depend on the offers and negotiations that unfold in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

McKennie must be realistic that he does not have the reputation to choose his next destination this summer.

If he had done well in the Premier League last season, it would have been easier to offload him to his preferred club in this transfer window, but he flopped.

If the American keeps being selective, we might be stuck with him for another season, which will force us to find another player to sell and raise funds while creating balance in the squad.

However, if he gets an offer from England, he might consider it as he seems to have enjoyed his time in the Premier League.