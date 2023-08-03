Weston McKennie put on an exceptional display for Juventus against Real Madrid, showcasing his midfield prowess and reminding everyone of his abilities.

At the start of the summer, the American was placed on the transfer list following a failed move to Leeds United last season. However, Juventus had a change of heart and decided to include him in their squad for the tour of the United States, a decision that seems to have had a positive impact on the player.

McKennie, now on his second chance at Juve, is determined to regain the trust of his manager, and he went to great lengths to prove himself in the match against Madrid. Tuttomercatoweb praised his performance, highlighting how he adeptly handled the star-studded Madrid midfield, exerting a significant influence on the game for Juventus.

Such an impressive showing could potentially lead the Bianconeri to reconsider their initial decision and opt to keep him in their squad for the long term.

Juve FC Says

McKennie was in superb form in the game against Madrid and probably deserves another chance.

If he continues to perform as well as he has done so far in pre-season, we will keep him and give him an important role in the group at the Allianz Stadium.