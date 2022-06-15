McKennie will remain at Juventus after the latest Tottenham transfer

Weston McKennie overcame a very poor start to last season to become a very important player for Juventus.

The American midfielder remains one player that Max Allegri trusts and the manager would have been worried when news broke that Tottenham wanted to sign him.

Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are always on the lookout for the next Juventus player that they can sign.

It seemed McKennie could follow the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski to swap Turin for north London.

However, Spurs have just reached an agreement to sign Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, and Tuttojuve claims it effectively ends their interest in McKennie.

Juve can now expect to have the American available for use from the start of the next campaign.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been a fine player for us in the last two seasons, and the midfielder is one individual we cannot lose now.

He initially struggled under Allegri, but he has adapted well to the demands of the gaffer and that says a lot about him as a player.

The former Schalke 04 man will certainly play an important role for us in the upcoming season.

Hopefully, he would complement the other midfielders in the squad, and they will deliver some trophies for us.