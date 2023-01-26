McKennie’s father defends his son on social media

Weston McKennie is edging closer to leaving Juventus for the Premier League and the American is likely to play in England from next month.

Juve has long been open to cashing in on the former Schalke 04 man and will get their chance as at least two EPL sides register an interest in the midfielder.

Leeds United and Arsenal seemed to be in the lead, but fans of the Premier League leaders aren’t so convinced about the midfielder.

A Gunner took to social media to state that the Bianconeri man does not have enough technical qualities to play for the London club.

McKennie’s dad, John, replied to him saying via Football Italia:

“What are you smoking so I can get some,”

McKennie has enjoyed regular playing times at Juve and not every Bianconeri fan will say they are happy with his contributions.

The midfielder seems to struggle with the expectations of playing for such a top club and is not suited to Max Allegri’s system.

He could do much better when he leaves Serie A to start playing in England.

For now, we need cash and the money from his sale will be very useful in helping us achieve our goals.

