Weston McKennie’s father discussed how his son kept believing in himself even when found himself on the outs.

For the second summer in a row, the American arrived as an exile only to climb his way back to the manager’s plans.

This occurred last season with Max Allegri, and once again with Thiago Motta, despite the arrival of midfield reinforcement.

In recent weeks, the 26-year-old wasn’t just reinstated, but also starting matches at the expense of Douglas Luiz, Khephren Thuram and Nicolo Fagioli.

The player’s father, John McKennie, weighs in on his son’s sensational turnaround, crediting his hard-working ethics and self-belief.

“Sometimes you find your head underwater, and when that happens it is essential to stay away from danger,” noted McKennie Sr. in his interview with IlBianconero.

“Weston has always had faith in himself, a confidence that, combined with the awareness of what he wanted, gave him this important opportunity.”

The 25-year-old opened his account for the season by scoring the second goal in Juve’s 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven on the opening matchday of the Champions League group stage.

“He told me it was a great feeling to score in the first match of the CL season. Now, obviously, he hopes to continue on the same path and grab more goals.

“I think Weston is coming off a good season, although there is always room for improvement. Personally, I hope he shoots more when he has the chance.”

Finally, John discussed his unwavering support for his son, revealing the piece of advice he has always given him.

“I have always supported Weston. This aspect has never changed since he started playing football. I listen to him every time we talk, I am more interested in his well-being as my son rather than a footballer.

“I ask him how things are going in terms of mental health, savings, personal life. From the beginning, I have always told him three things: work hard, have fun and be respectful.”