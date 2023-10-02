Juventus has deployed Weston McKennie as a wing-back for a significant portion of this season, despite his primary position being a midfielder. This tactical shift has been influenced by McKennie’s ability to excel in the wing-back role.

While the American midfielder has displayed excellent form when operating in midfield, coach Max Allegri has utilised him as a right wing-back in his 3-5-2 formation. It’s worth noting that Juventus signed Timothy Weah for the wing-back position in the last transfer window.

This tactical decision has resulted in McKennie benching his USMNT teammate, Weah. However, it appears that McKennie’s father is not entirely satisfied with his son’s playing time and would prefer to see him in his natural midfield position.

Calciomercato quotes John McKennie writing on social media:

“Put Mckennie in midfield! Weah on the wing! They have shown that they play well together in their positions.”

Juve FC Says

Every player must be ready for any role at the club if they want to get enough game time and McKennie has been superb so far.

The former Leeds loanee has played many matches for us this term because he can fill in at different positions and we expect him to keep doing that.

Allegri has been in this business long enough to ignore McKennie’s father and his comments will not affect our team selection.