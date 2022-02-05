McKennie’s late return forces Allegri to adopt a makeshift midfield

While the majority of Juventus players remained at home during the last international break, Weston McKennie endured a grueling schedule during the last two weeks.

The USMNT took part in three World Cup qualifiers in a row. The last fixture against Honduras was played at -16°C.

The midfielder remained in his home country for an additional time after missing a flight back to Italy (most probably due to bad weather).

According to ilBianconero, McKennie should land in the peninsula during the next few hours, but his late return will definitely rule him out from tomorrow’s starting formation.

Juventus will host Hellas Verona on Sunday, and the Texan will most likely be sitting on the bench.

With Manuel Locatelli also unavailable due to a suspension, Max Allegri will have to rely on a makeshift midfield in his 4-3-3 formation, as explained by la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

The source believes that the tactician will have to rely on the services of Arthur, Adrien Rabiot and Denis Zakaria.

Juve FC say

During the last few months, Locatelli and McKennie have proven to be the most reliable midfielders at the coach’s disposal.

Therefore, having to do without both of them in a tough fixture will certainly be a great cause of concern for Allegri.

The Livorno native will have to do with a trio composed from a player who rarely featured this term (Arthur), a midfielder who largely underperforms (Rabiot) and finally a newcomer who barely had the chance to train with his new teammates (Zakaria).

It certainly isn’t an ideal scenery, but let’s hope that the players involved can make the best out of the opportunity.