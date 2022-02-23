McKennie’s latest injury could be season-ending

Weston McKennie suffered an injury in Juventus’ 1-1 draw against Villarreal last night, and it may have ended the midfielder’s season.

The American has become an important member of the Juve first team in recent months and has been in impressive form.

He did well in the game at the Estadio de la Cerámica, but after a heavy challenge in the second half, he limped out of the game.

Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia claims Juve sent him for an X-ray immediately after the game and they diagnosed him with a double fracture.

They are of the second and third metatarsal in his left foot. This is a serious injury and it could sideline him for a long time.

The report claims he could be out for at least two months and that means Juve will hardly count on him again for the rest of this campaign.

Juve FC Says

The arrival of Denis Zakaria in the last transfer window means we now have depth in midfield, but that doesn’t mean we can do well if we keep losing key players.

Keeping our trusted men fit will help us achieve our goals in this campaign, and McKennie has contributed to our recent success.

However, it makes little sense to cry over spilt milk. Hopefully, the other midfielders will step up to replace him now.