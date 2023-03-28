McKennie’s Leeds future very much uncertain

Juventus had been hopeful Weston McKennie would earn a permanent transfer to Leeds United at the end of this season after he moved to the Premier League club in the last transfer window.

When Leeds asked about the midfielder who had struggled for relevance in Turin, Juve was happy to send him to the Premier League.

They have coped well since he departed and the club does not need him to be back at the Allianz Stadium.

However, that does not mean Leeds will automatically keep the American star in England.

Both clubs agree that the Whites will buy him if they maintain their Premier League status.

However, Leeds is fighting for their lives, and keeping McKennie is not a real possibility.

If they are relegated, the American will likely not want to play in the Championship of England and Juve will have to welcome him back.

With all this to consider, Gazzetta dello Sport says McKennie’s future is as uncertain as it was when he moved to England.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is a fine midfielder and seems to do well in England since he moved there.

However, he could return and we must be prepared for that eventuality.