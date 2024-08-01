Weston McKennie is back from his summer break and is at Juventus, but his future lies away from the club.

This is the second consecutive season that the American has been told to find a new club.

Last summer, he came back from the brink of an exit to become an important player for Juve, but that has not stopped the Bianconeri from looking to offload him this year.

McKennie will not get a chance to play after Juve added the likes of Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram to their squad.

Teun Koopmeiners could also make the move to the Allianz Stadium in this transfer window, making it even more difficult for McKennie to get playing time.

Clubs are not showing as much interest in his signature as he would have hoped, and the team most interested in signing him now is Fiorentina.

Juve is happy to do a deal with Fiorentina and will accept some compromise to ship him out, but the midfielder is not close to leaving.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims a major obstacle in selling McKennie to Fiorentina remains his salary, which is considered too high for La Viola to pay.

Juve FC Says

There is a good chance that we could be stuck with McKennie for another season as the midfielder shows no sign of being eager to leave.