‘Me as protagonist’ – Bonucci eyes key role in Juventus scudetto charge

Leo Bonucci wants to be a key mainstay in the Juventus team this season as they look to return to being champions of Italy.

The Old Lady faltered to fourth in the division last term, the first time in a decade that they had not ended the campaign as scudetto winners, and we are currently ranked as clear-favourites to return to the fore this season.

After Bonucci’s exploits at Euro 2020, he is now keen to play the same role for his club going into the new season, having started every match at the tournament for the Azzurri as they went on to become champions.

The defender is also targeting glory for Juve, wanting the league title as well as to mount a strong challenge in the remaining competitions that we will be playing in.

“We want to bring home the Scudetto, there’s no point in hiding that,” Bonucci told La Gazzetta dello Sport(via Football.Italia).

“That must be the seasonal target when you play with Juventus, just like playing a great Champions League and fighting on all fronts.

“My personal target, however, is to continue the streak of the European Championship, that saw me as protagonist, and to do it again with Juventus.”

Will Bonucci be part of Max Allegri’s main defensive partnership or could he and both Chiellini and De Ligt find themselves all being rotated?

Patrick