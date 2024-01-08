Juventus captain Danilo acknowledges that he hasn’t been at his best in recent matches, but vows to regain his optimal form.

The 32-year-old was on Giuglio Maggiore’s opening goal in Sunday’s encounter against Salernitana.

Nevertheless, he was also the protagonist in Dusan Vlahovic’s last-gasp winner. The Brazilian won back possession before sending a delicate cross towards the Serbian who met it with his head.

Danilo explained that he’s capable of producing these assists thanks to his old days as a fullback, while admitting that he hasn’t been at his best recently.

“I spent many years as a full-back, mainly at Porto, and a little bit at Real Madrid. I still have something left,” said the skipper in his post-match interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“First of all, I also want to congratulate the Juventus Women for today’s victory over Roma [in the Italian Super Cup].

“This victory is really important, we knew it wouldn’t be as easy as the Coppa Italia, but we still had that in mind.

“We had to have a positive attitude and remain concentrated for 90 minutes and we did it well.”

“The first thing I have to say is that I also have to make a Mea Culpa. Except for the match against Napoli, I’ve been a bit struggling recently to find my best condition.

“But the team supports me and we move forward. Yes, we have to be afraid of conceding goals, that’s been our strength.”

Danilo also expressed his happiness for his teammate Vlahovic who scored the late winner.

“I am very happy for Dusan. This is the result of the work he has been doing for months. People wondered about his form but he was working quietly, trying to improve and now the results are visible.

“He scores more, he is more serene and we’re all happy for him. But he’s aware that there’s still a lot of room for growth.”

Finally, the Brazil international explained how the group is gradually acquiring a winning mentality while hoping to help the club launch a new winning dynasty.

“The coach said something very important a few days ago, that it takes time to rebuild, even years to create a winning mentality.

“Now things are improving and the boys have a little more self-confidence, that’s very important. Having people who play little but remain positive and proactive when called upon is great.

“This has always been Juventus’ strength. I wasn’t here during the last winning cycle and I admire everyone present at the time.

“We are trying to rebuild, and in my opinion with ambition, humility, and feet on the ground, we can achieve great things.”