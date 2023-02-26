Medhi Benatia recommends two defenders for Juventus

Former Juventus defender Medhi Benatia has recommended two new players for the club and believes they can be helpful.

The Moroccan was on the books of Juventus between 2016 and 2019 and won several trophies with the Bianconeri before leaving.

Speaking about the black and whites recently, the defender insists Leonardo Bonucci isn’t getting any younger and believes Romain Saïss of Besiktas and Nayef Aguerd of West Ham could do a job for the Bianconeri.

He tells Il Bianconero:

‘Bonucci is one of those who always gives everything but age also advances for him. If I can give advice I would say that they can look at Morocco. When I see the central defense with Saiss is Aguerd, in my opinion are two important names that can be useful to Juve’.

Juve FC Says

We need new defenders by the end of this season to make an impact on our team and these two do not have a bad record.

However, Saiss is already too old to move to Turin, but Aguerd has time on his side and has been decent in recent months.

It remains unclear if he is on our list of targets, but the defender surely can make an impact if he moves to Turin and might jump at the chance to represent a top club.