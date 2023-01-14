Media outlet rates Danilo poorly after a rare terrible day

Danilo is one Juventus player we can trust to stand out even when everyone else performs poorly, but he flopped as Napoli beat Juve 5-1 last night.

The Bianconeri travelled to Naples hopeful of winning and cutting the points gap between them and the Partenopei to four.

However, Napoli had other plans and put them into action to ensure that Max Allegri’s men left the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona humiliated.

The Bianconeri defence did not cover itself in glory and Danilo was a part of it. After the game, Corriere Dello Sport rated him 4.5/10, as reported by Tuttojuve. They added:

“He is not in the right position either on the first or on Napoli’s second goal. On the first king, it is halfway between Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, on the second, it is attracted by the ball that is arriving in the Nigerian and leaves a prairie to the Georgian. But beyond the episodes, it is the boat that overwhelms his defence that indicates him as one of the first responsible.”

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of the most reliable members of our team and the Brazilian rarely has an off day like he did in Naples last night.

But he is human like everyone else and couldn’t have stopped the damage alone when other players did not pull their weight.

Last night was terrible for Juve and most of their men on the pitch will be rated similarly or even poorer overall.