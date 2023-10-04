Juventus boasts two of the most talented attackers in Serie A in the form of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic. The expectation is that these two players will be pivotal in ensuring the team scores a significant number of goals throughout the season.

As one of the favorites to clinch the Scudetto, Juventus relies on Chiesa and Vlahovic to contribute to their goal tally. Despite their fantastic starts to the season, there may be a sense that they have not fully lived up to the high expectations placed on them.

Both players were acquired from Fiorentina, and it’s worth noting that Fiorentina’s attack has been performing impressively, currently outscoring Juventus. This comparison was made by Mediaset commentator Riccardo Trevisani in a recent program.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The Viola have scored 15 goals, Nzola has unblocked himself and Beltran is still without goals. But Juventus with Chiesa and Vlahovic have get three less.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic have been very important to us this season and have scored most of our goals.

We may not have as many goals as Fiorentina, but that does not mean the attackers are performing poorly.

The season is still at the starting stage and there is more time for players to score goals for us. Next summer, we will see which team finishes the term better.