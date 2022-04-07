Mega-rich PL club preparing bumper contract to win race to sign Juve star

Newcastle United are claimed to be readying an offer to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus this summer, with the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal also linked with a move.

The Argentine forward is firmly expected to quit the club this summer when his current contract ends after talks over an extension broke down.

A verbal agreement was claimed to have been in place towards the end of 2021, only for talks to break down when they returned to the negotiation table, and both the player and the club now insist that his future will now lie elsewhere.

It will be a sad day to see him leave, and it will be important that he does not join a league rival, with the Premier League strongly linked with his signature.

While both Arsenal and Spurs are believed to be keen, with the DailyMail citing Corriere Dello Sport as their source, they may well struggle with news that Newcastle are now ready to offer him a bumper contract in order to fend off their rivals in the bid for his signature, although that would mean accepting no immediate Champions League football and to be a part of a major rebuild that he would be at the centre of.

The 28 year-old could potentially be trading the Black & White of Italy for the same colours in England, and he could well be attracted by the prospect of having the team built around him in the north of England, whilst cashing a pretty penny in the process.

I think he would be the ideal big signing for Newcastle, even if I’m not yet happy to accept that he will be leaving Juve. He’s been a great servant for us over the years, and it will be a sad day when we finally have to wish him goodbye.