Mendes has “knocked on the door of every top club” to try to sell Ronaldo this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo caused even more controversy yesterday when he was benched for Juventus’ match against Udinese.

The attacker is one player who hates not to start matches or subbed off in them and has even played through the pain barrier in the past.

His future has been the subject of much debate in the press for much of this summer, with reports linking him with a move away from Juve.

The likes of Manchester United and PSG have been linked with a move for him, but nothing has materialised yet.

As he sat on the bench yesterday, no one will know what was going through his mind, but Calciomercato reports that his future remains unclear.

The report claims that his future is one of the unique cases when a player wants to leave and his club wants to sell, but there are no takers.

The report claims that his agent is actively trying to find a new home for the former United man.

The super-agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered him to all the top European clubs in this transfer window.

There is still no success with that yet, but the report claims that the door is still very much open for the attacker to leave.