Mendes: ‘Ronaldo could end career at Juventus’

December 17, 2019

Super agent Jorge Mendes believes Cristiano Ronaldo could end his career at Juventus.

The Portuguese legend has another two years on his Juventus contract and despite speculation about the players’ relationship with coach Maurizio Sarri, Mendes believes CR7 could end his career in Turin.

“Yes, he could do that. He has signed a contract,” Mendes told Calciomercato.com.

“He is happy at Juventus, working under a great coach.

“Ballon d’Or? He deserved to win it at least once over the last two years. If he had still been playing for Real Madrid, he would’ve won the Ballon d’Or.

“He can win it next year. I can only say what I think, and for me it’s an injustice. Cristiano is only thinking about working and winning it next year.

“Ronaldo has changed the history of football; he has made a small country like Portugal great.

“When he arrived at Real Madrid, he ended Barcelona’s dominance. There are no comparisons, Cristiano is the best.

“CR7 is the best player in the history of world football. Before Ronaldo, Portugal won nothing.

“Ronaldo has won the European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.”

