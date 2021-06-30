Mendes to meet Juventus on Ronaldo’s future soon

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes will meet with Juventus soon to discuss his future, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ronaldo has one year left on his Juve deal but there has been speculation that he would leave to save the Bianconeri some money.

Juve remains the biggest club in Italy, however, the coronavirus pandemic has affected their finances and the 31m euros they would pay Ronaldo for the last year of his deal can be saved if he leaves.

Mendes was in Italy a few weeks back and met with different Italian clubs who had his players.

However, he didn’t stop over in Turin to see Juventus and a special meeting to discuss his client’s future has now been scheduled.

Juve isn’t the only club that is suffering financially at the moment and that is one reason why there are few clubs coming forward to sign him.

The report says only Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid can afford his current wages and it remains unclear if any of them will make a move for him.

Ronaldo was Serie A’s top scorer last season and his goals could help the Bianconeri win the Scudetto next season.

But he might not be in the plans of Max Allegri who would already have a plan for how his Juve team will play next season.