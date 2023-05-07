“Mentally good” Allegri reacts to Juventus ending their poor away form

Juventus manager Max Allegri is delighted his side ended their terrible away form as they won at Atalanta this afternoon.

The Bianconeri had been terrible on the road since March and faced a strong Atalanta side in the game.

It was a challenging fixture, but Juve was prepared and emerged victorious in one of the key games in their bid to end this season inside the top four.

Some racial incidence marred the end of the game, but the Bianconeri will be delighted they won and Allegri was happy his side earned the win in an important fixture.

He said after the match via Calciomercato:

“The boys were mentally good. We beat a strong Atalanta, we didn’t win an away game since March 19th.”

Juve FC Says

Ending our poor away form was good to see and doing it at a tough place like Bergamo shows the boys are ready to end this season well.

There will be tougher games before this campaign finishes and we expect the level of contribution from everyone in the team to go up and not down.

If we stay focused and work hard, we can easily end this campaign in the second spot on the league table.